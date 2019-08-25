|
Steven Richard Wolf, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Phoenix, Arizona on August 15, 2019. Steve was born on June 26, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Dorothy Wolf.
Steve married the love of his life, Theresa, on May 1, 1977. They were blessed with 42 years of marriage. He and Theresa moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1985.
He spent 33 years in law enforcement. Twenty six of those years were spent protecting and serving the community of Lake Havasu City where he retired from the Lake Havasu City Police Department as a detective. He was a past President of the Police Officer's Association and a former board member of Havasu Silent Witness. Steve was also involved in the founding of H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center in Lake Havasu City.
He was a machinist and enjoyed spending time in his machine shop at home. Woodworking was a hobby of his, along with gun collecting and gunsmithing. He and Theresa enjoyed adventures in their travel trailer. Sharing a slice of pizza with his friends and family was his favorite pastime.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Dorothy wolf.
He is survived by his wife; Theresa, his brother; David (Melissa) and his nephew; Ethan.
Steve met Theresa at a wedding. He was working on a friend's car and was invited to go to a wedding for a "free lunch". That is where he met Tree and his life was forever changed. He jokingly told his wife to be sure and invite everyone to a free lunch so that people would show up to his funeral.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the church offering a "free lunch."
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019