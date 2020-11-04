Sueann Anderson (Sue Ann Sutter) passed away at her residence on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the age of 74. Sueann was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Aug. 5, 1946 to parents Frank and Ellen Sutter.
Sueann was a kind, loving and caring person who went out of her way to help anyone who needed help of any kind. Sueann would always put others ahead of herself and did it with the largest smile you would ever know. Sueann's interests included her two dogs that she adored and included in everything, family gatherings and holidays with Thanksgiving time being her favorite. Sueann enjoyed fishing, puzzles and playing games. Sueann constantly amazed family members when she played trivia against them with her speed and knowledge. Sueann was loved so very much by family and friends and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Sueann is survived by her husband Shane Anderson, her two daughters, Teri Button and Toni Lynn House, both of Lakewood, California, her two sons, Thomas Allen of Searchlight, Nevada and Guy Anderson of Western Australia. Sueann also leaves behind six grandchildren, Christopher, Megan, Ron, Destiny, Jesse, Cynthia and six great grandchildren, Serenity, Kylie, Zoe, Kira, Abigail and Leyla.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at noon at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home with a Graveside Service to follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
