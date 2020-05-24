|
|
Susan (Igoe) Parham, 63, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 14, 2020 in Montrose Colorado. A celebration of life will be held at a future time in Lake Havasu City when gatherings are appropriate.
Susan was born in Bismarck, ND on April 7, 1957 to James and Helen (Babe) Igoe, graduated from St. Mary's High School and received a degree in Cosmetology. She married Jack Bender in 1975. Together they had two children; Shannon Bender, Apache Junction, Arizona and Cora Bender, Bismarck, ND. The family moved to Lake Havasu City in 1987. Susan owned and operated beauty salons for 30 years and was well known in Lake Havasu.
In 2004, Susan married George (Joe) Parham and opened the Hair Cartel downtown Lake Havasu, which they sold upon Joe's cancer diagnosis and moved to Santa Ana, Ca. Following Joe's death, Susan returned to Lake Havasu.
Cora and Shannon describe their mother as a true inspiration – a hard-working, fun-loving, wine connoisseur, joker. She was full of spunk, a great cook and baker; "the hostess with the mostest." Mom never let life get her down, picked you up when you were down, or gave you a good kick in the butt to get you back on track. Family and friends remember her as a friend, a confidant, and a hero. Your family and friends love you and are glad you and Joe are together again. "Just sayin." 2892.
Susan was preceded in death by her Parents, James and Babe Igoe, Brothers John and Jim Igoe, sister Tolly Holtan, and Nephew Scott Slocum. She is survived by her Children, Shannon and Granddaughter Cynthia Bender, and Cora and Granddaughter Elise Bender, Brother Dan and Peggy Igoe (Centennial, Co), Sister Patti and Richard Betts, (Jackson, Ms), Sister Jeanette Igoe, (Estero, Fl) Sister Kitty and Jerry Martin, (Pueblo West, Co), and Sister Irish Linnertz, Bismarck, ND.
Cards may be sent to Cora Bender at 1514 N 15th Street, Bismarck, ND 58501. In lieu of flowers, give to .
Published in Today's News Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2020