Suzie Whitt passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on March 3, 2020 at the age of 70 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Suzie is survived by her dog, Mabel, who was her pride and joy, always by her side.
Suzie is lovingly remembered by her sisters Linda Ray of Lake Havasu City and Carol Larson of Phoenix, Arizona. In addition, she is remembered by her niece; Jana Baustert, her nephews; Michael Larson, Brian Voss and Kevin Voss and her great nieces and nephews.
Suzie was born in Niagara Falls, New York on February 25, 1950. She moved at the age of three to Whitehall, Michigan where she graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central High School, in 1968. She went on to work in the field of data processing for an oil company in Alaska for 25 years. In 2005, Suzie retired and spent the rest of her time shared between Big Lake, Alaska in the summertime, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona in the winter.
Suzie enjoyed life to the fullest. Specifically, she enjoyed driving her boat around Big Lake, visiting with friends and laughing. Anyone who knew her, knew how she could light up a room with her personality. She also enjoyed playing golf, playing tennis and watching sports. She was an active member of both the American Legion and Our Lady of the Lake, Big Lake and Lake Havasu City.
The Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church on March 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM, preceded by a Rosary at 12:30 PM. A reception will take place immediately following the service.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Big Lake, Alaska.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the or Our Lady of the Lake School.
