Sylvia Ciangura, age 79, passed away June 29, 2020 in Lake Havasu, AZ. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on December 30, 1940.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her mother and father; Dick & Nora Lundy and her sisters; Betty Rowley (Lee) and Kathie Lundy. Survivors include her spouse; Carlos Ciangura, her son; Chuck Ciangura (Deborah) of Kingman, AZ, her daughters; Leanna Forrestt (Tim) of Berryton, KS and Catherine Velazquez (Eddie) of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and her sister; Aletha Rogers of McDonald, KS. She leaves seven grandchildren.
Sylvia was best known for her pioneer work in the expansion of residential care homes in the Lake Havasu area and in the training process of the care managers and staff. Her career in nursing was primarily dedicated to geriatric care. She owned and operated Nurse Consulting Services.
Many care givers in Lake Havasu City called Sylvia "the Mother of Care Homes" and had provided training for a good portion of the residential care home staff.
Before moving to Havasu in the early 90's, Sylvia and her husband, Carlos, served as missionaries in Mexico, South Gate, CA, San Jose, CA and established Iglesia Cristiana in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They were also active members of Havasu Christian Church.
Sylvia will be remembered for her constant smile, entrepreneur endeavors for the geriatric population, the way she encouraged her students and co-workers to meet their life's potential and most of all, her total commitment to serving as Christ's ambassador to all she met.
Two services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020. A 10 am service will be spoken in Spanish and an 11 am service will be held in English. Both services will be held at Havasu Christian Church, 341 Mulberry Ave., Lake Havasu City, AZ.
