|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Tami Walker announces her passing on Sept. 28, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 25 years, James Walker. She will be remembered by her children David, Melissa, Ryan, Nikki, James, Ruthie, Dawn, and Denise.
She leaves behind 15 grandchildren (with two more on the way) and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her parents, Nancy Valentz, Jim Valentz, and Jim Montgomery; her siblings; and extended family. In the words of one of her favorite verses, "When you lie down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet" (Proverbs 3:24).
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at Stonebridge Christian Fellowship.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019