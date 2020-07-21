1/
Tammy Lee Hagan
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy Lee Hagan, 60, passed away July 19, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City with her loving daughter and husband by her side.
She was born May 19, 1960 in Homer, Alaska to F. Bruce and Linda Willard. In November 1998, Tammy married the love of her life, Charles Hagan. They were together for 30 years and shared 22 years of marriage.
Tammy worked as a commercial Pisherman and longshoreman. It is a tough profession, but she was the best at it. She also operated the best snow machining and hunting lodge in Alaska. People would ride their snowmachines to the remote lodge to enjoy Tammy's exceptional cooking and a beer.
Many knew Tammy throughout Lake Havasu City as the person that would ride her bike everyday through their neighborhood. She enjoyed riding her bike and would ride 30 miles a day making many special friends along the way. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, hiking in the area and entertaining many friends at her home where they enjoyed her wonderful cooking.
She is survived by her husband Charles, her mother Linda Mogle, her daughter Lacy Epperson, her sister Kristin Willard and her four grandchildren.
Tammy was the hardest working and most caring individual to anyone who knew her or met her. She will be forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved