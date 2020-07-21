Tammy Lee Hagan, 60, passed away July 19, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City with her loving daughter and husband by her side.
She was born May 19, 1960 in Homer, Alaska to F. Bruce and Linda Willard. In November 1998, Tammy married the love of her life, Charles Hagan. They were together for 30 years and shared 22 years of marriage.
Tammy worked as a commercial Pisherman and longshoreman. It is a tough profession, but she was the best at it. She also operated the best snow machining and hunting lodge in Alaska. People would ride their snowmachines to the remote lodge to enjoy Tammy's exceptional cooking and a beer.
Many knew Tammy throughout Lake Havasu City as the person that would ride her bike everyday through their neighborhood. She enjoyed riding her bike and would ride 30 miles a day making many special friends along the way. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, hiking in the area and entertaining many friends at her home where they enjoyed her wonderful cooking.
She is survived by her husband Charles, her mother Linda Mogle, her daughter Lacy Epperson, her sister Kristin Willard and her four grandchildren.
Tammy was the hardest working and most caring individual to anyone who knew her or met her. She will be forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
