Tannis Geikowski passed away peacefully June 23, 2020.
She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed sewing, walks in the park when she could, and she loved nothing more than taking care of her family, especially watching her grandkids grow. She was loved by many because of her great personality and loving spirit.
Tannis is preceded in death by her father; Edward Kimzey, her sister; Mary Alice Kimzey and grandmother; Gladys Kimzey.
She is survived by her husband; Dean Geikowski, her daughters; Amber (Mario) and Kelly (Bobby), her grandchildren; Austin, Kyle, Jazmyn, Phoenix, Mario, Hailee, Robert and Alex, all of Lake Havasu City, her mother; Mary Adams of Red Bluff, California and her sister; Paula Bendinelli of Ventura, California.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze