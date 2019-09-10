|
It was a story filled with daring, romance, humor, love, and blessings, but the adventure that was the life of Ted Osborne Taft, 84, ended suddenly on Sept. 2, 2019, in Vacaville, California. He was surrounded by loving family, including his wife of 62 years, Myrna Jean Taft.
Ted was an educator, artist, musician, pilot, husband, father, Arizona sports fan, and adventurer who never heard a pun he didn't like and wouldn't rest until he could solve any problem presented. He loved singing and playing many instruments. He was a ham radio operator (WA7WBM). He overcame numerous obstacles throughout his life, including suffering scarlet fever as a youngster that left him with facial paralysis and a loss of hearing in one ear. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church.
Ted was born on Nov. 17, 1934, in Dillon, Montana, to Keith Gustin and Laura-Jane Seidensticker. His parents divorced while Ted was young. His mother remarried Alfred W. Taft when Ted was 5. Ted adopted the name of Taft in honor of his stepfather.
Ted began college at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and later received his teaching degree from the University of Montana Western. He taught a variety of subjects for elementary and junior high students before moving into administration, ending his career in education as the principal at Coolidge Jr. High in 1979.
Above all, Ted and Myrna shared a profound love that was an inspiration to others. He also is survived by his four children, Karalee Norris (Tom), Kimberly Ovitt (Brian Johnson), Kelly Taft (Dave McPherson), and Kristen Calciano (Nick), as well as nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous beloved nephews and nieces. Ted is preceded in death by his two siblings, Keith Gustin Taft and Madonna Gail Taft.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 4910 Allison Pkwy, Vacaville, CA 95688. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in honor of his wife to the at www.alz.org.
