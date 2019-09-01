|
Thelma "Laurie" Hunter passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 96 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born March 12, 1923 to John Wallace Brown and Nellie Jane (Graves) Brown in Wesson, Arkansas.
Laurie grew up with seven brothers who were always a big part of her life. She graduated from Mt. Holly High School at age sixteen. Many men were joining the military service at this time to fight in WWII, and with that, leaving many jobs behind. Laurie had friends in Los Angeles, so she and her relative moved to California. She finished engineer school, and went to work for Lockheed Aircraft. She met Harold Hunter, Jr. in 1942 when he returned home from the South Pacific where he was serving his country as a United States Marine Corps Gunner. They were married March 14, 1944. They celebrated 70 years together before she lost Harold on August 2, 2014. They raised two sons; Gerald A. Hunter and Dane L. Hunter. They were blessed with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019