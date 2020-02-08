|
Passed on 02/02/2020 at the age of 96. Born on Oct. 18, 1923 to Grover & Hattie Dugan in Isabella, Pa. With 4 brothers & 3 sisters, she was the Spunky 6th child. There is only 1 sister surviving. She married Walter Muhleman on Feb 7, 1945. He passed away in 1995, 5 months after their 50th Anniversary. She was a Rosie the Riveter during WW11. They lived in Warren, Ohio and moved to Fontana, Ca. in 1962. She moved to Lake Havasu in 2001. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Austin (Cal), Granddaughter's; Lynette VanKirk (Josh) and Deana Conway (Jerry). 5 Great Grandkids; Brittany Jones (Matt Loy), Tyson Jones, Jordan Pursglove (Derrick), Brooke Conway, and Hunter Conway. 3 Great Great Grandson's; Logan Loy, Austin Jones and Colton Pursglove. They were the light of her life! She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews pretty much living all over the country. The last, almost, 5 years she lived at Prestige at Claremont. She made so many wonderful friends there and loved it and all of them! It seemed they all loved her too! "I", her daughter, am so thankful for everyone there and to River Valley Hospice! They are all truly Angels! It is so comforting knowing she was loved by so many who became more like a close nit family. Thank You All for loving my Mom!
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Thelma's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020