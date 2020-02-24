|
Thomas C. Chamberlain
Thomas C. Chamberlain, 69, passed away February 10, 2020, at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
He was born November 12, 1950, in Pontiac, Michigan to Donald and Barbara Chamberlain. He worked with his dad in residential construction, learning the trade to become an excellent finish carpenter. In 1968 the family moved to Missoula, MT and established Don Chamberlain & Sons Inc.
In 1970 Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Ajax repair ship as a boiler technician during the Vietnam War. He returned to Missoula after his honorable discharge and worked with his dad and brothers in construction. He was extremely proud of his service to his country.
In 1973 Tom met Susan Williams and they married June 30, 1974. They lived in the Clinton area and were blessed with two children. When he wasn't working he played men's fast-pitch softball, participated in and successfully won many league and state tournaments.
In 1987 the family moved to Mesa, AZ so Tom could work at Sletten Construction for his brother Ron. He worked on various commercial projects throughout Arizona and Nevada. Tom enjoyed the opportunity to work with his son in the construction field beginning in 2004.
In 2006 Tom and family moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ. Tom and his son continued to work in commercial construction and commuted to the Valley area weekly.
Tom retired in 2013 with hopes and plans of exciting travel with Susan, hunting in Montana and fishing outings with his son. Unfortunately, in 2015 he was diagnosed with malignant pleural mesothelioma and a valiant fight ensued. Despite his diagnosis he spent his remaining years as active as his condition would allow. Annual fishing trips to Idaho and visiting with family in Montana were done as well as trips to see grand-kids and a vacation in Michigan visiting relatives and seeing Mackinac Island.
Tom was an avid baseball sports fan and loved his Arizona Diamondbacks. He was able to attend many major league games with the various MLB teams. He also loved watching NASCAR races and was able to attend a few in Phoenix and Las Vegas.
He is survived by his wife Susan: son Steven, daughter Heather Stith (Mike), brothers Ron (Debbie), David, and Roy (Cori), sister Donnell Hansen and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Donald A. Chamberlain & Barbara J. (Beedle) Chamberlain. Memorial services will be held at 3p.m., Sunday, March 1st at the Lake Havasu City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3130 Chemehuevi Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Tom's honor to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). The link is:
https://curemeso.salsalabs.org/tributepages/p/thomaschamberlainstribute/index.html
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
