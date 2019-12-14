|
Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Leonard Alfred Pross and Evelyn Irene Monaghan. Raised in Beloit, Wisconsin, where he graduated from BCH. He enjoyed playing football and made life-long friends. He went on to St. Thomas College, then moved back to Beloit where he was a police officer. Then he found his niche in sales management for 30 years, until he pre-retired to Lake Havasu City, where he worked at the local police department as a detention officer. Into full time retirement, he became very involved in fund-raising for local charities. He was very proud and humble to his service in our community – he also served on the board for Silent Witness and was a devoted elder at his church.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Carol Ann, and many aunts and uncles and cousins and close friends.
Tom leaves behind his loving family, his wife (Evie) Evelyn Pross, who he shared 46 years with, and six children, Robert L. Pross (Caroline, Katrina, Lauren), Carolyn L. Brown (Doug), Josh, James T. Pross (Lisa, Madison (Josh), Meghan (Clayton), Heidi E. Kahler (Jason), Nathan, Codie and great-granddaughter Scarlette Rose, William E. Pross, Charles A. Pross (Ashley), Avery Marie, and Carley Ann, from the great state of Minnesota.
A celebration of life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church located at 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd. in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., followed by a dedication at the Columbarium. A light lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. All his friends and neighbors are welcome to join.
In lieu of flowers, Tom would want you to spend your money where it will do good for others, in his honor. Donations can be made to the City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., or local charities.
