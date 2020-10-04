Thomas Duane Runberg, a longtime resident of Lake Havasu, passed away at the Polidori House on September 4, 2020.
He was born on January 4, 1933 in Rockford, Illinois to Swen and Violet Runberg. He worked for JL Clark Manufacturing, Hansel Oldsmobile, and then retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1996.
Tom married the love of his life, Roberta in Pocahontas, Arkansas on February 24, 1951. Together they shared 60 years of marriage.
He enjoyed golf, baseball, Nascar, Watching television, slot machines, reading, and spending time with family.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Roberta and his parents, Swen and Violet.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda and Karen; his three grandchildren, Chris, Trevor, and Kimberly, and his three great-grandchildren, Mason, Caelan, and Aiden.
The inurnment memorial service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 11am on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Should friends desire an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Havasu.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.