Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Marion Rodgers


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Marion Rodgers Obituary
Thomas Marion Rodgers, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on February 28, 2020. The oldest of 10 children, Tom was born to Nathan and Agnes (Legan) Rodgers on August 1, 1926 in Champaign, IL.
Tom loved his country and enlisted in the Navy as a teenager serving honorably in both WWII and the Korean War. He had four children, Gary, Janice, David and Tracey, with his first wife. In 1967 he moved his family to Lake Havasu City where he, his brother, Wayne, and other local contractors started Total Construction. In 1978, he married the love of his life, Ruby, and together their families included 8 children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom loved his family dearly and often took them on fishing outings on his pontoon boat. He looked forward to playing Go Fish and Yahoo with his grandchildren and then again with the next generation of great-grandchildren. Reading was one of his favorite hobbies, but baseball was definitely his favorite. Tom loved watching his Diamondbacks and cheered them on looking forward to enjoying tacos when they hit home runs. There are so many wonderful, funny and heartwarming memories that Tom left as a gift to all who knew and loved him.
A Visitation Service will be on March 11, 2020 at 11:00 am with Funeral Services at 12:00 pm at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, 21 Riviera Blvd., Lake Havasu City.
Burial with military honors will take place on March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake Havasu City Memorial Gardens.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -