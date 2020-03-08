|
|
Thomas Marion Rodgers, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on February 28, 2020. The oldest of 10 children, Tom was born to Nathan and Agnes (Legan) Rodgers on August 1, 1926 in Champaign, IL.
Tom loved his country and enlisted in the Navy as a teenager serving honorably in both WWII and the Korean War. He had four children, Gary, Janice, David and Tracey, with his first wife. In 1967 he moved his family to Lake Havasu City where he, his brother, Wayne, and other local contractors started Total Construction. In 1978, he married the love of his life, Ruby, and together their families included 8 children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom loved his family dearly and often took them on fishing outings on his pontoon boat. He looked forward to playing Go Fish and Yahoo with his grandchildren and then again with the next generation of great-grandchildren. Reading was one of his favorite hobbies, but baseball was definitely his favorite. Tom loved watching his Diamondbacks and cheered them on looking forward to enjoying tacos when they hit home runs. There are so many wonderful, funny and heartwarming memories that Tom left as a gift to all who knew and loved him.
A Visitation Service will be on March 11, 2020 at 11:00 am with Funeral Services at 12:00 pm at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, 21 Riviera Blvd., Lake Havasu City.
Burial with military honors will take place on March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake Havasu City Memorial Gardens.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020