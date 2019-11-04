|
Thomas Michael Ames, age 68, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Polidori House.
Thomas was born in Flint, Michigan on November 19, 1950 to Ellis and Opal (Keeler) Ames. He was a carpenter by trade and also worked with the Mohave County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time friends and family.
Thomas is survived by his children, Shane, Traci, and Tammy; sister, Mary Lue, Barb, and Nadine; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Special thanks to Jr. and Kristie Bankston.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Thomas' family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019