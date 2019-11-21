Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Thomas William Stephens


1944 - 2019
Thomas William Stephens Obituary
Thomas William Stephens, 75, passed away to be with the Lord on Oct.10, 2019. Thomas was born and raised in the outskirts of Indianapolis, Indiana. "Tom" was married to the love of his life Linda Lucille Stephens, 51, until she passed Aug. 29, 2007. He lived all across the US throughout his life until settling down in Lake Havasu City, 41 years ago from Northridge, California.
Tom worked as a drywaller and a business owner. Tom spent his life devoting his time to being a loving family man and in his free time he loved to fish amongst the various fishing spots in Lake Havasu including Site Six and Mesquite Bay. Not a day went by that Tom didn't go to the gym, either.
Tom leaves behind his children, Linda Anne Loudermilk, Thomas James Stephens and Kelli Renee Stephens; grandchildren, Grace Genevieve Stephens and Aidan James Wright.
"From the bottom of our hearts thank you for being you, the best version of you. You were an amazing and kind soul that will be missed more than you ever imagined Dad. I love you"
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
