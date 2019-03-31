Timothy Daniel Bolt

March 26th, 1957 – March 13, 2019



On Wednesday, March 13, 2019 God created a new angel to continue to look after his family and friends.

Tim was born and in Pasadena, CA. He loved the tight knit community, with fond memories of growing up there with his (late) Grandmother Madelyn Titsworth, his surviving family- mother, Lolita Sanderson, his sisters Colleen Beard and Kathy DeArcos.

Tim was hired at 18 as one of the youngest members of the Pasadena Sheriff's department. Tim continued his education and landed a career in aerospace, starting at Allied Signal, Boeing and finally moving to Honeywell in Phoenix in 1995. He had two sons, Matthew and Christopher Bolt, who were his world.

Tim moved to Lake Havasu to be near family who had been coming here for over 50 years. Tim continued to live life to the fullest. On Dec. 11, 2012 Tim married Jackie Bolt, together creating a loving home in LHC he dubbed, "Dos Vistas" with mountain and lake views he never tired of. The couple have been blessed in those short 6 years with 6 grandchildren.

A true philosopher, he was often heard to say, "I don't need to be right, I just need to be real"!

Tim was a real man and will be so greatly missed.

A celebration of life TBA.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Tim's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019