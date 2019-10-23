|
|
Timothy Edward Baker, Jr, lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 13, 2019. Timothy, better known as "Red", was born on April 11, 1975, in Torrance, California, to Timothy Edward, Sr., and Joyce Baker.
Tim moved to Lake Havasu City in 1997 for a better life. He worked for the City of Lake Havasu for more than 15 years and was proud of the projects and accomplishments he achieved. He loved going to the shooting range, coaching his kids' sports, barbecuing a great meal, hanging with friends and family, and he was a die-hard Raider fan for life! His greatest pride and joy were his two children, Alex and Amanda. Nothing mattered more to him than they did.
Timothy is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Edward Baker, Sr.
Timothy is survived by his two children, Alex Baker and Amanda Baker; his mother, Joyce Baker; his sisters, Tina Baker and Teresa Baker; his brother, Thomas Baker; his Uncle Bob (Sue) Baker; his nephews, Johnny (Mackenzie) Baker, Jesse Cassillas, Jr, and Joseph Baker; his nieces, Jestina and Jayleen Casillas; his great-nephew, Rowan Baker; his closest friend and mentor, John "Cowboy" Ryan; his best childhood friend, Jesse Casillas, Sr.; his girlfriend, Julie Cosmano, and his dog Stella.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10:30am at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze-Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Baker family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019