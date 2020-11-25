1/1
Tina Marie Vrieling
1973 - 2020
Tina Marie Vrieling, 47, passed away Nov. 18, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. Tina was born May 1, 1973 in Las Vegas. She was adopted at age 8 by Jon and Linda Maxson. Tina was a very special wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister.
She graduated from Wilson High School in Hacienda Heights, California and was a local business owner at Aardvark Roofing. She loved spending time with her sons, caring for their friends, her dog JoJo, and community events.
Tina was preceded in death by her father, Jon Maxson and her grandparents. Tina is survived by her husband, Greg Vrieling; sons, Chad and Kyle Vrieling and Tyler Baker; mother, Linda Caringella; brother, Geoffrey Maxson (Stephanie); as well as her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Tina's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
