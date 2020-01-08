Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Trey Nicklaus Williamson

Trey Nicklaus Williamson Obituary
Trey Nicklaus Williamson, bon vivant, confidant and an unbridled savant passed away at the age of 27 on Dec. 28, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. Trey was born on Oct. 14, 1992 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He is the son of Christine and Jack Hoffman, Mel and Colleen Williamson, brother to Trevor, Tanner, Mason, Spenser, Cade and Harper Williamson. A man of life's travels new to every town, but a friend to everyone. Trey was unwavered by uncertainty, adversity, and lives unknown. He was thankful for every instant, every moment, and every opportunity. He is forever remembered in the joys of life and the smiles of the good times. For those who knew him, think of him fondly and together let's sing Trey's song proudly.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
