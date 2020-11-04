Valerie Peterson (Hanson), 79, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with her family by her side. Valerie spent the last weekend of her life surrounded by the people who loved her including her husband, three sisters, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Valerie was raised in Hector, MN. She graduated from Hector High School in 1959 and was married to her high school sweetheart, Donald Suppes, for 25 years. After high school she attended Minneapolis Vocational/Swedish Hospital and graduated from their nursing program. She worked as a nurse when her children were young and then attended the University of Minnesota to receive her certificate in chemical dependency counseling. She worked for many years at the Wright County Courthouse as a CD Counselor and then at Journey Home Halfway House in St. Cloud with chemically dependent women and their children. She had a great passion for people and was a believer that people could change their course in life and that all human beings are deserving of love and respect. She was a friend to all.
Valerie married Karl Peterson in 1995 and the two of them retired in Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they spent time with her sister and brother-in-law.
Valerie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Karl Peterson; her sisters, Patti Ryback, Susie Bruns and Margaret Olson; daughters, Gwen (Dave) Anderson and Lynn (Aaron) Schacht; six grandchildren, Cody Anderson, Lucus Anderson, Andy (Leah) Wallen, Benjamin (Carly) Schacht, Molly Schacht and Betsy Schacht; one great-granddaughter Norah Wallen, her second great-granddaughter due in December; Karl's daughters, Debra Lee, Cathy, Sandy, Pam, Karen; their spouses; his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Valerie is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond (Ossie) and Bernadine Hanson (Clancy).
Valerie's life will be celebrated on Oct. 30, 2020 at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Home 250 E. Broadway Monticello, Minnesota with a visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and short service at 6 p.m.. A gathering (what they call "lunch" in Hector speak) will follow at a location to be announced. Arr. Peterson-Grimso Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsochapel.com