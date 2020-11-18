Vernon William Fathke passed away at home on Nov. 10, 2020. He was 90 years old. His beloved wife of 55 years, Colleen and his stepson, Chuck, were by his side. He grew up in a small town of Avon, South Dakota. At the age of 20, he joined the Navy and served in the Korean War. He loved operating heavy equipment and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 302 in Seattle. After retiring from the union, he turned to farming, raising cattle and hay, and still running equipment.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and his eldest son Dennis.

He is survived by his wife Colleen, one son Douglas, daughter Edythe and husband John Lynn, and daughters Debra and Glinda, 3 stepchildren Chuck, Danny, Donna and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his wife started coming to Lake Havasu City as winter visitors in 2002 and became permanent residents in 2014.

There will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at American Legion on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store