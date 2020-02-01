|
Vernor Wayne Boose AKA "Bud", 90, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Bud was born on April 20, 1929 in Flora, Illinois. Bud never married or had children but lived a very full and happy life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing tennis. Bud served two years in Germany for the US Army and was very proud to be an American Veteran. Bud is preceded in death by his Mother; Ruby Bible, Father; Melvin Boose, Sister; Melba Bissey, and Nephew; Edward French Jr. He is survived by his sister; Wanda Winter and Hester French, both of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, nieces and nephews; Joe & Cindy Egilske, Bud & Robin Jones, Jackie & John Yarbrough and Cheryl Bissey. Many great and great-great nieces and nephews. The Bower Family who was so very special to him and many friends. Bud was loved by all.
There are no services at this time.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Vernor's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020