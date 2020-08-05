1/1
Verona Rydel
1930 - 2020
Verona B Rydel passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at the age of 89 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Schuyler, Nebraska on Aug. 26, 1930 to Joseph and Helen (Skala) Tresnak.
Verona grew up in Nebraska where she met the love of her life Robert E. Rydel. They were married in December of 1951 and were blessed with 50 years of marriage. They spent many of those years traveling while Robert was in the Air Force. Robert and Verona relocated to Lake Havasu City in 2000 and Bob passed away in 2002.
Verona enjoyed traveling especially to the casinos. She also enjoyed a good game of cards, dominoes or bunco. She was always up for having lunch with her girlfriends.
Verona is preceded in death by her husband: Robert E Rydel, parents; Joseph and Helen Tresnak; sister Mary Anne Sadler; brother Joseph Tresnak; and her son; Robert W. Rydel.
She is survived by her son Steve Rydel, grandchildren; Holly (Devin) Rydel, Randy (Amy) Rydel, Jeni (Corey) Coke, Luke (Spring) Rydel as well as her great-grandchildren; Taylor Coke, Ryan & Elsa Walstead, Jackson & Harper Rydel, Destynie & Jace Rerucha and very special friend Penny Combs.
Thank you to Hospice of Havasu and Penny Combs who were there for our mother/grandmother during her final hours.
A celebration of life is set for Lietz Fraze Funeral home on Friday Aug. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at 3592 Stanford Drive.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
