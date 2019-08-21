|
Born in Negaunee, Michigan to Lila and Eino Tyynismaa in 1946, Victor passed away in Lake Havasu City due to complications from Agent Orange on Aug. 16, 2019.
Victor worked in the iron ore mining industry for 30 years, retiring to Lake Havasu City in 2004 from Ishpeming, Michigan.
Victor was proudly known in both cities as a prominent pool player, his skills and passion for pool landed him a second place in two national tournaments. Besides being known for his prowess in billiards, he was an avid motorcyclist and fisherman, as well as for his storytelling and jokes.
Victor joined the Marine Corps in 1967, after bullying the selective service to upgrade his 4F rating. He served in Vietnam for three tours earning four Purple Hearts.
He is survived by his wife and caregiver, partner in crime Barbara, who he married in 1973.
He leaves behind a family that will miss him greatly: son John, daughter Jennifer, stepchildren, Daniel Perry, Janis Hebbard (James), Scott Perry (Susan), Ann Schroeder, Sue Perry, grandson Blaise Tyynismaa as well as 17 step-grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is survived by a brother, Richard (Mischelle) Tyynismaa, several nieces and nephews. A brother Robert and sister Anna Mae proceeded him in death.
Victor was a lifetime member of the VFW, DAV, VVA, USWA and the Marine Corps League. Remains will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held in Michigan on Sept. 14 from 2-4 p.m. at River Rock Lanes, 1011 North Road, Ishpeming, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Western Arizona Humane Society
2610 Sweetwater Ave Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Victor's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements and care were placed in the hands of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019