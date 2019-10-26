Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Victor L. Auda


1928 - 2019
Victor L. Auda Obituary
Victor L. Auda, 91, passed away peacefully, October 18, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born January 20, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to Michael and Lorenza Auda. He was a long time resident of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and previously of Reno, Nevada.
Victor served in the United States Army, 1950-1954, and is a Veteran of the Korean War.
Victor is survived by his loving wife of 30 years; Jane, his sister; and long time friends; Ron and Rita Adams of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his father Michael and his mother Lorenza.
May he rest in peace – Victor will always be in our hearts.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
