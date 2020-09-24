Walter Ireland Eubanks, 97, a long-time resident of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020

Walter lived and worked for 40+ years in Monrovia/Azusa, CA for Owl Rock Products. For 63 years he was an Operating Engineer for Local 12.

He was born in Mobeetie, Texas to Mattie Love and John Eubanks.

Walter proudly enlisted in the Marines in 1942. He fought in WWII as a turret gunner in the South Pacific. While serving his country he survived a plane crash. After medical treatment and rehab he returned home.

Upon his return he married his sweetheart, Hazel Chrisman (sister of Hall of Famer Art Chrisman, auto racing pioneer).

Hazel was killed in an auto accident while the two were celebrating their 73rd anniversary in Laughlin. Walter was gravely injured.

Son, Dale, and his partner, Cathy, have been his constant care-givers since the accident.

Walter passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. The entire family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, especially Linette, for being there for each and every one of us.

Walter is preceded in death by his wife Hazel (Oct. 2016), daughter Angela Nevin (Aug. 2010), 5 brothers, Cecil, Lloyd, Farris, John, and Joe; and 3 sister, Ann Wester, Opal Hughes, and Pauli Hays.

He is survived by son Dale and partner Cathy Engstrum; Grandchildren, Ron Eubanks, Anthony Nevin, Jon Nevin, and Ashley Salazar; Great grandchildren, Hannah and Cole Eubanks, and Jace Nevin; Great-great grandchild Hazel Gomez Eubanks; Sisters, Mildred Bonca of Costa Mesa, CA and Dottie Edilson of Tucson, AZ.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhomecom.





