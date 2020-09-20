1/1
Walter Russell McLaughlin Jr.
1940 - 2020
Walter Russell McLaughlin Jr, 79, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona after a 10-year battle with Dementia/Alzheimer's. He was born on September 10, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to Walter and Margaret McLaughlin.
Walt was the owner/operator of Accredited Furniture Refinishers (aka Walt's Serenity Drive-Thru Shop) and sold Real Estate in Tujunga, California for many years. Walt was a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 39 years and one of his greatest passions was to mentor and help others achieve sobriety as he was deeply committed to working with newcomers. He loved the outdoors and his favorite pastimes were golfing, camping, dirt bike riding and boating on Lake Havasu. He also loved hanging out with the guys rebuilding engines and joking with them. He was always into the simple solution of life.
He loved and was very loved by his wife, Ellen K. McLaughlin for 30 years. He leaves behind his amazing children: Steven (Traci) McLaughlin, Patrick (Lydia) McLaughlin, Julie (DJ) McLaughlin and stepson Danny Coryell. He has 8 grandchildren: Kelly, Sean, Austin, Owen, Tess, Stephanie, Tyler, Nikolas and 4 great grandchildren. He greatly loved being with his family.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on October 4, 2020 at Rotary Park Pavilion "C" in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with a breakfast potluck at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of life at 10:00 a.m.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
