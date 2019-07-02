Wanda Lee Hardman, 76, passed away on June 26, 2019 at her home in Lake Havasu City. She was born on July 18, 1942 in Anaheim, California to Carl and Nola Roberson.

Wanda married the love of her life, Fred Hardman, in Colorado Springs, Colorado on April 5, 1963. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage, four daughters, 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. They shared their life in Colorado from 1963 to 2013 and then they moved to Arizona.

She was a business owner of Building Blocks Child Care in Colorado Springs, Colorado for 32 years. Wanda's true passion in life was her family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and she loved the ocean. She was a member of the Wagon Tongue Recreation Club.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband; Fred Hardman, her parents; Carl and Nola Roberson, siblings; Bill Roberson and Merle Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by her daughters; Terri Winkler, Kimmy Santos (Mark), Jody Moore (Ted) and Jennifer Wilkinson (Travis), her brother; Earl Roberson, her sister; Barbara Mullen, her 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Donations in Wanda's name to the Wagon Tongue Recreation Club in Florissant, Colorado, can be made through Venmo @Jody-Moore-23

Published in Today's News Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019