|
|
Wanda Ruth Collier Backer went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020, at her home in Lake Havasu City. She was born on Jan. 8, 1936 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the third child of Leland and Hazel Collier. She is survived by her husband, Ferrell Clyde Backer, Sr., of Lake Havasu City, and her five children, Edward Lynn Backer of Ontario, California, Allen Linden Backer, of Lake Havasu City, Cynthia Ann Proffitt, of Chino, California, Ferrell Clyde Backer, Jr., of Las Vegas, and Brenda Rae Vallejo, of Washington, Utah, as well as, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services in honor of her life will be held on, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m, at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020