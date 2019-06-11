Wanda Schillinger, 97, left to be with God on April 27, 2019. Wanda was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1922 in Springer New Mexico to Mr. and Mrs. McFall. She was the second to youngest and was the last of 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Wanda was a truly wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great - great grandmother, and friend to many. She had three children, Terry, Barbara, and Pamela; 4 grand children; 5 step grand children; 9 great grand children; and one great – great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Pamela, her parents, and was widowed twice. Wanda had many special friends which included all of the Mexican Train girls; the people of the senior center; and her friends Annette Maroney, and Dave and Raven Dunkin.

Wanda was a graduate of College of the Ozark and she was a nurse by profession in California. She was a property owner of three lots in 1965. She retired to Arizona in December of 2002. She so loved Lake Havasu City and the warm weather. Her interests included talking to friends, watching TV, sleeping, painting, and visiting the senior center where she played Mexican train on Fridays and volunteered in the thrift shop for 11 years.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Wanda's Family at www.MohaveMemorial.com. Care was placed into the hands of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Published in Today's News Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019