Wayne Westerlund Obituary
Wayne passed away on the Fourth of July. He was born in Seattle and lived in Havasu for 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, son, and grandfather (Papa.)
Wayne is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dawn Westerlund, sons Michael Westerlund and Wayne Westerlund Jr., granddaughter Elissa Westerlund, his brother Randy Westerlund, sister Sandy Miller (Bob) and his mom, Rolanna Westerlund.
He was preceded in death by his father Vernon Westerlund and brother Jaymie Westerlund.
Wayne loved to cook and spend time with his granddaughter. He will be missed by all, and may he rest in peace.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 24 to July 25, 2019
