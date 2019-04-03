Wendell D. Kirby, 85, died March 31, 2019 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. He was born Aug. 24, 1933 at Arlington, Kansas to Taylor C. and Nina E. (Reynolds) Kirby.

He was retired as a dispatcher in 1994 after 27 years with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

On June 28, 1953 he married Barbara Jane Parker and they were later divorced and she preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 1993. He later married Caroline Wills on Aug. 12, 1973 in Parker and she survives.

Wendell was a 1951 graduate of Newton High School. He served his country in the National Guard being discharged in 1955 earning the rank of Sergeant. While in the National Guard, he worked in radio and communications.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge #2399 Lake Havasu City.

Wendell is survived by his wife Caroline of Newton, Kansas; children: Debby and Lloyd Stoddard and Denise and Kelly Hayes, both of Newton, Kansas; Kathy and Rick Fitzjarrell, of Katy, Texas; Shannon Wills of Cedar Park, Texas; Tim Wills, of Anaheim, California; Teri Wills, of Lake Havasu, City; sister: Deanna and Leroy Schelske, Lancaster, California. He also is survived by his grandchildren and their families: Sarah (Andy) Groening and Della; Amber (Tom) Baker, Katelyn and Ian; Aaron Quarles, Laina and Grace; Carson Hayes; Emilee (Jason) Kelly, Lela and Henry; Tiffany Hayes; Ian Fitzjarrell; Ryan (Meäxghan) Fitzjarrell and Kingston; Jeremy (Jamie) Fitzjarrell, Tyler and Tanner; Charlie Thomas; Jeffrey Thomas and Andrew Thomas. Wendell also is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Newton Presbyterian Manor or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.