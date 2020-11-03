1/1
Wendell Martin
1934 - 2020
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Wendell Martin passed away at the age of 86, in a hospital bed provided by Hospice of Havasu in the living room of the home he built in Lake Havasu City. His hometown was Needles, California where he was a conductor for the Santa Fe Railroad for 40 years. Prior to that, he was in the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. Delta as a machinist mate, and U.S.S.-LST 901 during the Korean War.
Wendell was born March 7, 1934 to James and Ruby Martin on the family farm in Taylor, Arkansas. He was the sixth of 10 children. He was a man of many talents, building four homes at various times for his family. He also built Needles Point Pharmacy on Broadway in Needles. He loved bass fishing, watching dirt track racing, and in his younger days was known as one of the best pool players in the tri-state area.
Wendell is survived by his wife Jane of 63 years. His children, Doug Martin (Cheryl); Melinda Quintanilla (Marc); Wendy Krajewski (Ron); grandchildren, Brent Ault, Kaleen Obert (Mykel), great-grandchildren, Trenton and Asher Obert. Four sisters, Neva Hammett; Marie Loos; Patricia Cullender Paula Mattson, and one brother Sam Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Ruby; his brother James, three sister's Maurice Herrman; Fonda Pruce and Linda Iwans; and one nephew Charles Pruce.
Wendell attended First Baptist Church in Lake Havasu City with his wife Jane.
A memorial was held at Desert Lawn Funeral Chapel in Mohave Valley on Oct. 28, 2020 with a burial at Riverview Cemetery in Needles, California.
A special thank you to Linda Darrow, William (Bill) Fancher, Hospice of Havasu, Havasu Regional Hospital, Rick Huebner and especially to my children, my special neighbors and to Natasha and Erika Baychenko for the beautiful music.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
10:00 AM
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
