Willem "Bill" Maschhaupt
1938 - 2020
Willem "Bill" Maschhaupt, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born to his parents, Louis and Jeanette Maschhaupt on May 19, 1938 in Surabaya, Indonesia. He was 82 years of age.
Bill served in the Royal Dutch Air Force and immigrated to the United States in 1959. While living in Southern California, he worked in the printed circuit board industry until he opened up his business and became his own boss with Beeline Blueprint from 1987-1995. It was on February 12, 1994, that he would marry his beautiful wife, Virginia.
In 1995, Bill and Virginia decided to pack things up and head for Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Bill had many interests in life but he really enjoyed boating, cars, going to NASCAR races, going out on RZR rides, camping, and traveling/exploring national parks. He was also a member of the Eagles and Elks. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family!
Bill was a loving husband, father, and friend. He cared deeply about being an American Citizen and took great pride in everything he did. We will miss Bill immensely and will never forget all that he added to our lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Jeanete Maschhaupt; sister, Lita, and his brother Alex.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; his children, Robert, Laura, and Eric; step-children, Nathaniel, Zachary, and Maria, and siblings, Ilse Maschhaupt and Margo Maschhaupt-Hall and his 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
