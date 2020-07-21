William Alfonse Szymanski (Ski), 77, passed away on July 6, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 17, 1942 - the beloved son of Doris and William Szymanski, Gerald Alphonse Tedesco, and widow of Renee Szymanski.
He is survived by his two brothers, Frank Szymanski and Gerald Tedesco, three children Bonnie Pancheri, Carrie Arendell, William Szymanski, and stepson Norman Hoefer; grandchildren Nathan Arendell, Alex Arendell, Ryan Pancheri, Erik Pancheri, Thomas Pancheri, and great-grandson Wyatt Arendell.
He was a proud and active member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks National Foundation, Eagles 4299, Holland Club 50 years Qualified on Submarines, Bubbleheads of Arizona, and USSVI Submarine Veterans. He served in the US Navy from 1963 to 1978 and retired Civil Service DOD Naval Station 32nd Street, San Diego, CA. He moved to Lake Havasu City in 1996 and enjoyed retirement with all his friends in these organizations and at the lake, where he was known as River Santa.
He was a friend to many and will be truly missed.
Interment of ashes will take place at Miramar National Cemetery and services will be held in Lake Havasu City at a later date.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.