William (Bill) Arthur Dean entered eternal rest on July 4, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City after a long illness. Bill was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother. He was born on March 16, 1942 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to William and Annamae Dean. His family then moved to California where Bill graduated from Gardena High School. He then proudly served three years in the Army from 1960 to 1963 and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and received his honorable discharge in 1966.

Bill met Lou and they had three wonderful children and they divorced in 1978 and remained friends. Bill then met Kay through a friend of his and they married in 1979 and became the Brady Bunch as he would always say and they shared 40 beautiful years together. After the Army, Bill began his long career with Pacific Bell moving his way up to management where he excelled until his retirement in 1987. He and Kay then moved to Ferryville Wisconsin for a few years, while there Bill started his own business which he enjoyed. They came back to California due to his health. He finished out his working career in 2007. In 2018, Bill and Kay left California and set their sights on Lake Havasu City. He was very excited about moving to Arizona and ended up living directly across the street from their oldest daughter.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Kay, children Darla (Tuffy) Politowitz, Charles (Susie) Dean, Kenneth (Christymea) Dean, Linda (Jim) McNally, Jeff (Dianna) Buetow and Patricia (DonEric) Brown, 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his sister Beverly Williams.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother.

A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2021.

We miss you every day.



