William Boyd McMillan passed away June 12, 2020 at age 81 from of eighty-one of leukemia and heart failure. He was born in Sycamore, DeKalb County, Illinois on Aug. 19, 1938 to William Harland McMillan and Florence Tresa Draskowski McMillan but was raised in a Catholic orphanage from the age of 2 until he was a teenager and was proud of how he was raised by the Catholic church.
Bill and his wife, Helga, having been together since 1988, were wed in Tombstone in the fall of 1992. They lived in Escondido, California from 1988 to 1997 prior to establishing permanent residency here in Lake Havasu City.
Bill devoted 30 years to Western Emulsions, Inc in Tucson. Originally, he worked as a truck driver all across the country and then on road construction spreading oil and then as an area manager for sales of emulsions in Arizona and California. He retired in 2017.
Bill enjoyed RV camping, off-roading and traveling. He loved to tell jokes and stories of his past. He was a member of the Lake Havasu Sportsman Club and loved target shooting. Every year during Helldorado Days in Tombstone, he and Helga would celebrate their wedding anniversary. He was a life member of the NRA. He was a founder of the Whittington Center in Raton, New Mexico. He also was a member of the Eagles, Elks and Moose here locally.
William was a loving and kind soul and is survived by his wife of 32 years, Helga McMillan; his three sons, Daniel McMillan, David McMillan and Michael McMillan, as well as one grandson, David McMillan Jr.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Bill and his wife, Helga, having been together since 1988, were wed in Tombstone in the fall of 1992. They lived in Escondido, California from 1988 to 1997 prior to establishing permanent residency here in Lake Havasu City.
Bill devoted 30 years to Western Emulsions, Inc in Tucson. Originally, he worked as a truck driver all across the country and then on road construction spreading oil and then as an area manager for sales of emulsions in Arizona and California. He retired in 2017.
Bill enjoyed RV camping, off-roading and traveling. He loved to tell jokes and stories of his past. He was a member of the Lake Havasu Sportsman Club and loved target shooting. Every year during Helldorado Days in Tombstone, he and Helga would celebrate their wedding anniversary. He was a life member of the NRA. He was a founder of the Whittington Center in Raton, New Mexico. He also was a member of the Eagles, Elks and Moose here locally.
William was a loving and kind soul and is survived by his wife of 32 years, Helga McMillan; his three sons, Daniel McMillan, David McMillan and Michael McMillan, as well as one grandson, David McMillan Jr.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.