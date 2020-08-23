William Brown Heflin Jr, 85, he went peacefully with the Lord at home with family by his side, in Lake Havasu City, AZ on Tuesday August 11, 2020. William was born on July 23, 1935 in Ripley, CA to William Brown Heflin Sr. & Molley Dove (Moore) Heflin. William married Barbara Myers later divorced, re married to Dirolene Rogers (Heflin) from 1964-1985, later married Judy Ann Freezer/Covel (Heflin) from 1986-2015. William served in the US Navy on the USS Sphinx in the Korean War in the 1950's. Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason, Belonging to the Shriners and the Scottish Rite of New Mexico. William is survived by his son; William T. Heflin (Sharon) of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Daughter; Brandie Buck (Ron) of Cottonwood, AZ; Daughter; Kim Armenta (Sam) of Blythe, CA; Daughter Julie Wade of Arcadia, CA; Sister; Shirley Spears of Blythe, CA; 19 Grandchildren;28 Great-grandchildren; 8 Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his Parents; William and Molley Heflin; Wife's; Dirolene Heflin (1985); Judy Heflin (2015); and Brother; Benjamin (Ben) Heflin. There will be no serviced at this time, a celebration of life date to be determined.
