Oct. 3, 2020 at sunset, William Carl Neill III passed away.

Bill was born in New Jersey. He spent his childhood in La Canada, California. After completing his education, he relocated to Parker where he pursued his love of motors, boats and bikes. Bill was gifted in mechanics and carpentry, he was renowned for his mechanical ability. Billy would always lend a helping hand and could be counted on to save the family boating vacation or a race for those in need.

He is survived by his brother Rick Neil and his niece's Lori and Lisa who will always remember the Christmas Eve he made them a swing set. Billy is missed by his Castle Rock Family and will forever be a part of the River.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store