William Finlay

Bill passed away Monday morning at Boswell Hospital in Sun City West, AZ. Bill moved to Lake Havasu in 1975 from California after spending 23.5 years in the Navy as a bailerman. By his side was his love and best friend of twenty years Charleen Harris, also from Lake Havasu.

Bill loved racing cars at SARA Park where he won a lot of trophy's and a championship. As a member of all the clubs he played darts and ate out a lot. He loved Nascar and spent a lot of trips going to different race tracks. He had Navy reunions once a year that we traveled to in different states.

Bill is survived by three sons Ken, Jim and Bill. His oldest son Jim passed away in 2016 of cancer. He served our country in the Army. His parents also passed away along with his brother and two sisters. Bill has five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews with their children.

No date has been set for a funeral at this time or the burial which will take place in Carbondale, KS where he was from.

Please no flowers or donations, there will be a get-to-together when this virus is over and life is back to normal.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store