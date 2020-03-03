|
William John Malay, known to his friends as "Bill", passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 80 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born in Syracuse, New York on January 10, 1940 to William and Catherine Malay
Bill served his country as a Sergeant, First Class in the United States Army National Guard. He worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corp as Gas Control Operator and retired after 35 years. He married his lovely wife Mary Lou on September 21, 1985 in Syracuse, New York. Bill enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Syracuse Orangeman Basketball team. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Golf League Parsons Group. He was also a big San Francisco 49ers fan. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; William and Catherine Malay.
He is survived by his wife; Mary Lou Malay, son; William J. Malay, Jr., daughter; Linda Malay-Koehler, step-sons; James and Wayne Landers, brothers; Bernard, Thomas, and Michael Malay, sisters; Jeanette Shorney and Donna Malay, and eight grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or Our Lady of the Lake Schools.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020