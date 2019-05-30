On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Bill McLaran, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at age 78.

Bill was born on Dec. 29, 1940 in Covington, Kentucky to Charles and Margaret McLaran. He received his Executive Management Certificate at the University of California, Los Angeles and worked for Hughes Aircraft for his entire 37 year career. On June 25, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Judy Ingram. They raised two children, Julie and Greg.

Bill had a passion for hot rods and boats. He restored several beautiful cars and built a couple of boats from the mold up and loved any time spent on the water. He also enjoyed 'breakfast with the boys' a few times a week at different locals. His biggest passion in life was spending time with his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother Margaret, his brother, Bob, and his sister, Sharon. He is survived by his wife Judy, his daughter Julie Barfoot (Andy Barfoot), his son Greg McLaran (Cami McLaran), and his grandchildren, Chase, Hunter, and Paige.

A celebration of life will be held on June 8 at 11 a.m at the Bridgeview Room (Shugrue's) 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd. Donations can be made to River Valley Hospice or GEMS In-Home Care. Published in Today's News Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2019