|
|
William L. Kozak "Bill" passed away at the age of 77 on August 10, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born on December 29, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bill was a mechanical engineer in the aerospace industry. He was well willingness to help others. He was a car enthusiast and member of the Outcast Car Club. Bill also loved boating and riding around in his ATV most mornings. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge. He was married to Marilyn Cirino for 10 years from 1963-1973.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; William and Mildred (Duran) Kozak.
His is survived by his wife; Judith (Judy) Kozak, son; William Edward Kozak, daughter; Lisa Ann Santos; step-son Timothy O'Connor and grandchildren; Kalyn Santos, Jessica Santos, Crystal Kozak, Eli O'Connor, Nathan O'Connor and two great grandchildren.
Bill will be greatly missed by so many friends for his special sense of humor and his joy of living. He had so many special people in his life, especially his first friends in Havasu, Ron and Cindy Kapellusch. He will always be in our hearts and prayers.
He always said," If my life were to end now I have done everything I ever wanted and happy with the life I've had."
There will be no special service per Bill's wishes.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019