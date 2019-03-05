Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for William Eddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Laban Eddy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Laban Eddy Obituary
William "Bill" Laban Eddy passed away at the age of 92 on Feb. 16, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Aug. 20, 1926 in Dalton, Nebraska.
Bill proudly served his country and was a decorated World War II veteran of the United States Army. After the war, he worked as a contractor and ran his own carpentry construction business. He built homes all over the Midwest and some western states, including Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, and Arizona. He married his true love, Caroline, on Oct. 2, 1947 in San Diego. They shared 67 years of adventure and unconditional love before Caroline passed away in January 2014. They lived in Kauai, Hawaii, Dalton, Nebraska, and Lake Havasu City. Bill preferred the mild winters of Lake Havasu. He enjoyed card playing, bingo, music and writing poetry. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife; Caroline Eddy, parents; Ralph and Grace Eddy, son; William "Billy" Eddy, brother; Caleb Eddy, son-in-law; Chris Jacobus, and great-grandson; Davis Dye.
He is survived by his sons; James (Nancy), Ralph, and Ernest (LeAnn) Eddy, daughters; Susan (Monte) Young, Patricia Jacobus, Mary (Bob) Loutzenhiser, Grace (Larry) Barnes, and Monica (Dan) Eddy, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several great-great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now