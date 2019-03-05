William "Bill" Laban Eddy passed away at the age of 92 on Feb. 16, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Aug. 20, 1926 in Dalton, Nebraska.

Bill proudly served his country and was a decorated World War II veteran of the United States Army. After the war, he worked as a contractor and ran his own carpentry construction business. He built homes all over the Midwest and some western states, including Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, and Arizona. He married his true love, Caroline, on Oct. 2, 1947 in San Diego. They shared 67 years of adventure and unconditional love before Caroline passed away in January 2014. They lived in Kauai, Hawaii, Dalton, Nebraska, and Lake Havasu City. Bill preferred the mild winters of Lake Havasu. He enjoyed card playing, bingo, music and writing poetry. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife; Caroline Eddy, parents; Ralph and Grace Eddy, son; William "Billy" Eddy, brother; Caleb Eddy, son-in-law; Chris Jacobus, and great-grandson; Davis Dye.

He is survived by his sons; James (Nancy), Ralph, and Ernest (LeAnn) Eddy, daughters; Susan (Monte) Young, Patricia Jacobus, Mary (Bob) Loutzenhiser, Grace (Larry) Barnes, and Monica (Dan) Eddy, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several great-great-grandchildren.

Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019