Bill passed away at the age of 89 at Valley View Hospital in Fort Mohave. He was born to Nicholas and Despina Panagopulos in Toledo, Ohio.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean War and later went on to work for Firestone Tire where he rose to the level of District Manager. He spent his entire career with Firestone and ended his career as owner of two Firestone stores in Salinas, California. He was a member of several organizations including the Marine Corp. League, Masonic Order, Eagles and the Elks. After his retirement he moved to Lake Havasu after 30 years in Salinas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ted and George (who passed away one year ago on Nov. 19th), his sister Christine and also by his beloved daughter Nikolette. He is survived by wife Jeannie, son Christopher, daughter in-law Jaimie and several nieces. He and Jeannie were married in 1955. As an avid traveler he and Jeannie visited more than 70 countries throughout the years. He enjoyed gardening and keeping his cars spotless. Services were held at St. George Greek Church in Prescott, AZ. His final resting place will be in Toledo, Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Mortuary in Prescott, Arizona. Bill was a wonderful man who loved his family dearly, his Country and His God.

MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNAL.

