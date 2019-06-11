William "Bill" Pack, 77, of Longview, Washington, passed away in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on April 6, 2019. He was born in Morris, Oklahoma to William N. and Erma M. Pack.



Bill graduated from Kelso High School, class of 1959. He went on to become a commercial fisherman and later was a member of the Western Washington Laborers Union.



In his free time, Bill loved boating and fishing, classic cars, spending time at casinos, and of course spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his three daughters, Kelli Gibbens, Kerri Pack, and Kimber Curt; sisters, Frances Rheaume and Donna Staples; cousins; nieces and nephews; and many friends.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Watson Collier.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Cowlitz Event Center in Longview, Washington from 12 noon until 3 pm.



Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Bill's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.