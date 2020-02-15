|
William Robert Stephens Jr., 84, of Lake Havasu City, peacefully passed on January 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Beeb, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 41 years, Vella Jean (Rose) Stephens, his son Eric John Stephens, his mother Lucille White, sister Alice Robins and brothers James and Leon Stephens.
After serving in the United States Marine Corps, Beeb attended Colorado State University Boulder where he received a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering with a Minor in Business. He accepted a job with McDonnell Douglas Corporation (California) where he worked, and raised his family, for 36 years before retiring. Beeb and Vella then moved to Lake Havasu City to build their dream home and spend more time boating, a passion they, their children and grandchildren all shared.
He always had a passion for flying and acquired his pilot's license and purchased a small aircraft after Vella's passing. It was while following this passion that he was reacquainted with a long-time family friend and found companionship and love with Jackie Anderson. They shared his passion for flying and enjoyed 20 years together. With this relationship, he also gained an extended family in the Anderson children and grandchildren. Both were very lucky to have found love a second time.
Beeb was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his partner Jackie Anderson, daughter Julie Wolfe (Mark Wolfe), son William Robert Stephens III (Maureen Dejulio), son David Stephens (Wendy Stephens), daughter-in-law Tanya Stephens, brother Floyd Stephens, sixteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and his honorary step-children Mike Anderson (Jane Anderson), Kevin Anderson (Sue Anderson), Chris Anderson (Lynn Anderson) as well as their children and grandchildren, all of whom he considered his family . He left an amazing legacy and will be dearly missed.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020