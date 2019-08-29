|
William (Billy) Russell Hinis, passed away June 17, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born May 7, 1981 to Diane Mallory and Russell Hinis Jr. in West Covina, California. Billy is survived by his daughter Izzy and his two sets of parents, Diane (Marc) Mallory, Russell (Carol) Hinis; sister, Taylor Knowles and brothers Lyle Hinis and Sean Mallory.
Billy was an independent soul, he grew up in Lake Havasu City where he explored with neighborhood friends, navigating washes and riding bikes to get to points unknown. Billy attended school in Lake Havasu and worked a variety of jobs as well.
Billy was an explorer, outdoorsman and lover of animals. He never met an animal he didn't like. He enjoyed motorcycles, boating, hiking, camping, anything outdoors.
Billy moved from Arizona to Colorado where he worked in the oil industry for a couple of years. He returned to Lake Havasu City where he again took employment at various jobs, even pitching in at the family owned restaurant where he really established his cooking skills. Fast forward a few years and Billy moved to California. He began working in the underground pipeline business and joined the union, he referred to this as his "dream job". His efforts paid dividends and he was able to purchase his first home. Missing family and his old stomping grounds, Billy and his dog Hero moved back to Havasu. He worked as a farmhand in Parker, and loved being home again.
Billy left this world unexpectedly on June 17, 2019. Billy is missed by all. He was an untamed personality with what was described best by his uncle Todd, as having an infectious smile. A celebration of life is planned in the future for family and close friends.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019